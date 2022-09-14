KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a residential structure fire Wednesday morning. No one was home at the time of the incident, officials said at the scene.

KFD also shared that the condo unit, located in the 500 block of Riverfront Way, had recently been purchased and most of the damage caused by the fire was interior. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

An investigation is underway. As of 8:55 a.m., KFD reported that the fire was out and crews were picking up equipment.