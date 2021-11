KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is displaced and a pet is safe following a fire in North Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department says that a dog was revived after being rescued from the flames within the house. Aside from the dog, no injures were reported from the fire.

KFD also said the fire damage was kept at a minimum. However, the tenet of the house will have to find somewhere else to stay until repairs can be made.