KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville first responders meet at the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Sunsphere to honor the New York City firefighters who gave their lives on Sept. 11.

The Knoxville firefighters wore full gear to climb 110 floors to symbolize the path taken by the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Centers.

“It just felt like an honor honestly,” firefighter Eric Bryant said. “I mean, it’s 21 years ago today I wasn’t even on this earth yet. I was born in 2002 and just growing up I’d say this and I wanted to be a firefighter my whole life and getting up there and honoring them just meant a lot to me.”

Another Knoxville firefighter Brandon Timmerman agreed that today’s memorial event is to remember the work and experience that the NYC firefighters had to go through.

“It was definitely a humbling experience, getting to honor them getting to getting to see what they kind of had to go through,” Timmerman said. “Obviously, we didn’t meet the challenges that they met but yeah, those things. It was a very humbling experience.”

The Knoxville Police Department also participated, one of their officers, Andrell Cummings also climbed the 110 stories.

The memorial stair climb was also a way to help raise money for the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.