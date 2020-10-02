Knoxville foundation providing peace of mind for first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For almost a decade, the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation has been providing peace of mind to those who are asked to put their lives on the line each and every day.

It’s motto is straight to the point, “Helping Those Who Help Us.”

The local organization was co-founded by former Knoxville Police Chief Sterling Owen in 2010.

Its purpose is to assist officers and their families in the event of injury, illness, death or other significant emergencies.

“They don’t make a whole lot of money,” Owen says. “They do what they do out of love of service. So, if there is some extraordinary experience that we can help them with, we’re willing to do that.”

It’s that generosity that can be seen firsthand when you read through the numerous testimonials on the foundation’s website from officers and first responders who have benefited from the foundations work.

“I’m pleased to say that our members have been really frugal in respect to asking,” Owen says. “We’ve been able to approve every single request that has been made which total about 25 over the past 6 years for about $70,000 that we have paid out to policemen and firemen.”

If you would like to learn more about the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation and how to make a donation, go to www.publicsafetyfoundation.org.

