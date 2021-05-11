Knoxville Fraternal Order of Police shares support for keeping SRO program in Knox Co. Schools

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Fraternal Order of Police Volunteer Lodge 2 is sharing their support for keeping the school resource officer program in Knox County Schools.

President Keith Lyon says that the SRO program is a vital component of public safety.

“Information to solve crimes is developed through the officers working in schools. A value that can’t be quantified is the fact that many students have found a pathway to success by being mentored by an SRO. We cannot forget that over the past 20 years several mass shootings were stopped in schools by the SRO,” said Keith Lyon.

He adds that the order hopes this issue is rectified before the new school year starts.

