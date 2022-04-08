KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six gang members have been sentenced on homicide and drug charges stemming from a multiyear investigation by Knoxville Police into cocaine trafficking.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office obtained convictions against several members of the Tree Top Piru street gang.

In 2017, KPD investigators began a probe into cocaine trafficking in the Walter P. Taylor Homes area involving members of the Tree Top Piru gang.

In 2018, Knoxville Police began investigating the death of another member of the same gang. Investigators determined the victim had been murdered by his fellow gang members after refusing to travel to California to commit a retaliatory shooting.

Investigators seized cocaine, firearms, cellphones and other evidence during the investigation.

The following were arrested and charged:

Raffell Malik Griffin Jr., 30, sentenced to 25 years after being convicted first-degree murder, conspiracy to possess with intent to sell cocaine, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony

Decoiso Jacques Clark, 22, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Sidarius Travon Jackson, 22, was sentenced to 53 years after being convicted of facilitation of first-degree murder, conspiracy to possess with intent to sell cocaine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Robert Lee Cody III, 32, sentenced to 33 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell cocaine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Thakelyn Jaquez Tate, 22, sentenced to 15 years after being convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell cocaine.

Zephaniah Xavier Nyane, 24, was sentenced to 8 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to sell cocaine.

Raffell Malik Griffin Jr.

Decoiso Jacques Clark

Sidarius Travon Jackson

Robert Lee Cody

Thakelyn Jaquez Tate

Zephaniah Xavier Nyane

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute gang offenses in order to dismantle these criminal organizations and make our community safer.” Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen