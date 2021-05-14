Knoxville giving a bonus to employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine

The first Knoxville Police Department officers to volunteer for the COVID-19 vaccine received their first doses this morning. Photo courtesy of Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is offering a $100 bonus to all city employees for becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The bonus is open to all general and uniformed city employees, as well as those employed through athletics. In addition, those who have religious or medical exemptions will have an alternate way to earn that $100 bonus.