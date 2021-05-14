Knoxville giving a bonus to employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is offering a $100 bonus to all city employees for becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The bonus is open to all general and uniformed city employees, as well as those employed through athletics. In addition, those who have religious or medical exemptions will have an alternate way to earn that $100 bonus.
“This incentive is a way to reward those who are helping to bring an end to the pandemic that has gripped the world for the past year. It is also important to me that the City of Knoxville be a model employer and offering this incentive is another way we can help provide a safe workplace for all employees.”Statement from Mayor Kincannon