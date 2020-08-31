Knoxville Greek Fest postponed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the city’s most beloved and attended festivals has been postponed.

The St. George Greek Orthodox Church announced the 41st Greek Fest originally scheduled for Sept. 11-13 has been put on hold, according to the festival’s website.

The large social gathering has been canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendation of current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines according to the VisitKnoxville website.

Greek Fest is known for its live music, dancing, food, pastries and shopping. The festival’s website says the church is looking forward to hosting an event later in the fall.

