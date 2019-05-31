Knoxville Greek Orthodox church prepares to reopen sanctuary 4 years after fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Knoxville's St. George Greek Orthodox Church is getting ready to open their sanctuary doors once again, four years after a devastating fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming through a broken sanctuary window and from the roof. Prayer candles are believed to have been the cause of the fire.

The church has been rebuilt and a lot of the original artifacts have been saved. A glassworker in Italy designed the new mosaic stained glass windows.

The fire may stick in churchgoers' memories, but they say they'll never forget the community's support.

"Everyone in our family was so emotional. We've had children that were baptized here. We were married here. My sister and I have pictures putting the cornerstone in 1968. So we all grew up in this church, It was the most emotional time I remember. We were saddened, but the joy came by the support of all the Knoxville community. Everyone basically came together," said Marianne Jennings.

The door opening ceremony is on Saturday, June 8, at 5 p.m. The bishop will start with a special door blessing ceremony before the public will be able to see the finished sanctuary.