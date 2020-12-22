Knoxville greenhouse gifts holiday poinsettias to hospitals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville greenhouse and garden center is giving back and spreading the Christmas spirit with the bright blooms of poinsettias.

Stanley’s Greenhouse dropped off donations of poinsettias to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

Stanley’s Greenhouse grows thousands of poinsettias each year to get ready for the holiday season as they’re popular for Christmas décor; the plant has its origins in Mexico and Central America.

The gifts are a way to brighten things up for the patients and to show appreciation to health care workers at the end of an especially challenging year.

“We just feel like this year they’ve been going through so much,” Abby Stanley said, adding that they want to spread some cheer and happiness with their greenhouse grown poinsettias.

Stanley’s donated a little more than 1,000 poinsettias to the hospitals.