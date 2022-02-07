KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Akima Club of Knoxville is once again raising money for local non-profits with its 40th Cabaret fundraiser, titled “The Roaring Twenties – When Decades Collide.” The women’s service organization donates thousands of dollars in grants each year with the money raised during the event.

The show will offer a look at the similarities of 1920s and 2020s through music and comedy. There will be three performances on February 18-19 at the Mill and Mine, located on West Depot Avenue near downtown Knoxville’s Old City. Saturday’s evening show is already sold out but there are still tickets available for Friday’s show at 7 p.m. and the Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Dinner and dancing will follow each evening performance. Sponsorship and ticket information are available at tickets@akimaclub.org.

This event will also mark the 75th anniversary of the Akima Club of Knoxville. The club has over 140 active members who have provided thousands of volunteer hours and tens of thousands of dollars in financial support to local non-profit groups. The group’s name “Akima” is a Native American term for “leader.”

“We are honored to be able to celebrate the 75th anniversary of The Akima Club, an organization whose positive and far-reaching legacy of community service has impacted so many in our community for decades,” said Akima President Dr. Tricia Lee.

In the past two years, the Akima Grants program has awarded $143,000 to assist forty-nine area non-profit agencies with $63,000 awarded in 2020 and $83,000 in 2021. This money was raised through the 2020 Akima Cabaret. The Cabarete fundraiser is presented every other year. To see a list of non-profits given grants, visit https://www.akimaclub.org/akima-grant.