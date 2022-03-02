KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville gym hosting fitness fundraiser to raise money for displaced citizens of Ukraine.

Fitness Together on Northshore Drive will be hosting their “Fitness for Freedom” fundraiser this Sunday, March 6.

The gym will have three donation-based group workouts. The workouts will be about one hour each and suitable for most ability levels.

The workout times will be at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. The groups are limited to 25 people and you can request a time on their Facebook event page.

There will be indoor and outdoor workout options available.

For more information or to select a workout time visit the Facebook page here.