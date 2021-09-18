Knoxville Habitat ReStore hiring full, part-time drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Like so many in East Tennessee, Knoxville’s Habitat ReStore is hiring. The Habitat ReStore is hiring drivers to pick up donations from the community. The nonprofit’s store it looking for both full- and part-time employees.

Human resources manager Nancy Elder says the store is looking for candidates who are energized and like working with the public.

“This is a unique opportunity,” Elder said. “We are a ministry that is dedicated to being able to help families build and have affordable housing.

“It’s an organization where we all come together. … We all have a great purpose.”

The hiring event goes on until noon today at 1511 Downtown West Blvd. If you cannot make the hiring event, but still want to apply, you can email Nancy Elder at nelder@khfh.com.