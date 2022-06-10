KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bicyclist hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Knoxville remains in intensive care as police continue to search for the driver.





Keith Welch, 49, was riding his bike on Central Street near Willow Avenue, when a driver hit him head-on with a black Volvo Cross Country and fled the scene on June 4 around 11:15 p.m.

When Knoxville Police Department arrived, Welch was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries.

Angela Brogdon, friend of the Welch family, said “Keith remains in ICU, still in the first stages of traumatic brain injury. His intracranial pressure seems to have decreased a bit and his CT scan shows no worsening.”

Brogdon described Welch as an active person, who builds and rides bikes. He also spent a lot of time with his son.

“He and his wife are very active with their friends and they like to volunteer a lot of their time to help people. Everybody says he’s a great guy, and he really is,” she added.

Friends and family are waiting for answers and are asking the community to help by donating to the GoFundMe account that will help with Welch’s living and medical expenses.

KPD continues their search for the the driver, and ask the public if anyone knows about the incident to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, texting **TIPS, going online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or by on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.