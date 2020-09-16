Knoxville holds Diversity Business Enterprise Awards ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some business owners are feeling especially proud after Mayor Indya Kincannon held the Diversity Business Enterprise Awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The businesses recognized have all contracted with the city within the last year; one small business owner recognized credited the city’s support with keeping her company going.

“We worked really hard. Come a long way since 2003 and we appreciate everything that we get,” Pat Shelton said.

Pat Shelton and her husband are thinking of retiring soon. They said they wouldn’t be able to do that had the city not chosen their business for jobs over the years.

