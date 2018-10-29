Knoxville Holocaust escapee shares thoughts after Pittsburgh synagogue attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Shock, heartbreak and grief continue to envelop our country as we learn more about this weekend's massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. During Sabbath services Saturday morning, 11 people were killed, six others were injured.

More: Suspect due in court as harrowing synagogue tales emerge

National Jewish leaders called the shooting 'the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.'

WATE 6 On Your Side sat down with Henry Fribourg, whose family escaped the Holocaust. For hundreds of years, his family had called France home, until the outbreak of World War II.

"Some time before Pearl Harbor, my parents decided to try and get away from the old world and the danger in which we would be if ever caught by the Germans," Fribourg recalled.

Fribourg said his family of five escaped the Holocaust because his father purchased visas for all of them, so they could move to Cuba, but that escape narrowly happened.

"I distinctly remember my father's father saying, 'There's no reason for me to leave. I was a captain in the French army, an officer, certainly no one is going to touch me.' Well it turns out that he and his wife were arrested and murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp," said Fribourg.

Like so many Americans, Fribourg said he's in mourning after hearing the news about the massacre at Tree of Life synagogue.

"Very unfortunate that it has happened, to have such an anti-Semitic hate crime take place in this country," he said.

Fribourg also said there's simply no place for this kind of attack and hatred in a place of worship, "There has to be an accounting. People who commit crimes like this deranged individual in Pittsburgh, need to be held accountable to justice."