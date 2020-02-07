Knoxville home floods for second year in a row, homeowners blame the county

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Angela Holmberg’s home flooded for the second year in a row. She says the flooding is a result of an error Knox County made years ago. Now, she just wants them to correct it.

The issues started for the Holmberg family last year. Last February, a rainstorm hit the area, flooding the family’s basement. The county came out to take a look at the damage with the intent of clearing a drain, but they discovered that there was no drain.

“There was supposed to have been a drain,” Angela said. “The builder went bankrupt and didn’t finish it, but the county approved the new subdivision anyway, so a drain was never put in.”

A year later, the February rains come and their basement floods again. Angela and her husband are still waiting for the county to come out and fix the issue.

WATE spoke to Jim Snowden, senior director of Engineering and Public Works for Knox County. He says the county is aware of the issue and has been working with the Holmberg family.

Snowden said there is a plan in place, but it will not be an easy fix. There will need to be construction that may affect others who live nearby.

He also says there is not enough money in the budget to cover the project right now. The Engineering and Public Works Department plans to ask the County Commission for the money. If the budget is approved, the public works department is hoping to have everything completed by December.

LATEST STORIES: