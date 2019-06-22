Knoxville homeowner on edge after shots fired at home

An East Knoxville home was reportedly shot at Thursday night. It happened on Garfield Avenue.

A family of four was inside at the time. The homeowner saying a bullet even grazed her husband, who was sleeping inside.

Darlene Waters pointed out a bullet hole in her living room curtains. A portion of the window is now shattered, and some shards are still piled on the carpet.

“I was awoken to a big boom. When I got up I told my daughter, ‘Stop slamming doors.’ She said, ‘I’m not.’ The next thing I hear is gun play. It sounded just like a bomb had went off in my house,” Waters said.

She says her trash can was set on fire. Gasoline was also poured on three of her cars. But perhaps the scariest part of the night – one of the bullets, she says, grazed her husband’s stomach as he was lying in bed.

Waters is thankful it wasn’t worse.

“I don’t want them to come back. I’m praying that they don’t come back. That’s my prayer. I don’t want to see anybody get hurt,” she said.

About two days later now, she’s still on edge. She’s trusting police with the investigation and spreading this message.

“All the message I want to get out to the young people is this is not Grand Theft Auto. This is real life. You cannot shoot a gun in people’s homes. You cannot do that, because you don’t know who you’re going to hit,” Waters said.

Knoxville police tell us this case is still under investigation.