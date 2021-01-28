Knoxville housing authority receives $850,000 grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An $850,000 grant is going towards building new homes in Knoxville.

The grant was awarded to Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation by the state and will help the city build eleven new single-family homes.

Knoxville had already committed $300,000 dollars in affordable rental development for construction.

The additional funds will make sure this construction project has everything it needs to be completed.

Construction on the four- and five-bedroom homes is expected to start early this year.

