KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears are holding a special raffle this week to celebrate 20 years of professional hockey in the city and to benefit their charitable work.

Raffle tickets to win an Ice Bears jersey autographed by NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning are on sale now with all proceeds to be donated to the Knoxville Ice Bears Charitable Foundation.

The Vol legend recorded a video message congratulating the team on their 20-year anniversary and expressing his appreciation for one of their specially-named power plays.

“I want to congratulate the Knoxville Ice Bears ownership, staff, players and fans in celebrating 20 years of professional hockey in Knoxville, Manning said. “By the way, thanks for calling one of your power plays, ‘Omaha.’ Go Ice Bears!”

Tickets start at $10 each with bundles of 6 and 15 tickets available for a discounted rate. Tickets are available online and at the Fan Assistance desk at their game on Friday, Nov. 19.