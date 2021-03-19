Knoxville indoor dog park and beer garden to open this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A unique indoor dog park is coming to town later this summer.

This one has a special twist: it offers alcoholic beverages while owners watch their dogs play.

It’s called ‘The Bark’ and gives dog owners a space that is less intimidating than a traditional outdoor park for both the pup and owner.

Owner Hanna Harris, who also owns a dog training and grooming business, explains how the whole idea came to be.

“Now we hear from our clients all the time that they want to be out socializing but the dog park can be kind of intimidating. Just anybody can walk in, you don’t know if the dog is friendly or not,” Harris said. “We really wanted to create a space people can be comfortable there. We have staff there who are monitoring behavior and that we are also checking dogs and monitoring behavior keeping those play spaces safe.”

The Bark will be in Bearden at 5213 Homberg Drive. It’s set to open near the end of July.