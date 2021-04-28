Knoxville invites older adults, seniors to get active at Caswell Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s Office of Special Events has a new way for elderly adults to get active and creative in the city’s parks throughout May.

“Senior’iffic Fun in the Park” will offer many activities for seniors, including line dancing, Tai Chi, aerobics classes, crafts, painting, and playing music. These activities will be conducted in a socially distance way that adheres to public health protocols for reducing the risks of spreading the COVID-19.

It will take place on Wednesdays, May 12, 19, and 26, at Caswell Park near the John T. O’Connor Senior Center. Sessions are available in two time slots: 9:30 to 11:20 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All events are free, but registration is required for each week to allow for proper physical distancing at the event. Registration for May 12 is open now and online registration will open for May 19 and 26 nine days prior to the event date. You can also register for any of the dates by calling the senior centers:

John T. O’Connor Senior Center – (865) 523-1135

Larry Cox Senior Center – (865) 546-1700

South Knoxville Community Center – (865) 573-3575

Northgate Terrace Center – (865) 281-8527

To get more information, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/events.