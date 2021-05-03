Knoxville job fair seeks adults over 50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Senior Employment Service is hosting a job fair in Knoxville for prospective employers and vendors who want to hire older adults.

It will take place on Wednesday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to anyone 50 and older. It will take place in the CAC Ross Building Parking Lot at 2247 Western Ave, Knoxville, Tenn.

Attendees should bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to fill out job applications. Masks will be required and social distancing should be maintained while interacting with others.

The Senior Employment Service and the Senior Community Service Employment Program provide free assistance to older adults looking to enter or re-enter the workforce, including resume writing, application assistance, employment workshops, and job referrals.