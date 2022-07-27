KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is almost time to go back to school and the Tennessee School of Beauty is helping members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley look their best.

The club took 135 children and teens to get a free back-to-school haircut Wednesday. Those with the beauty school say they want to share the excitement of a new look with all these kids.

“Honestly, it’s just something we all enjoy doing. It’s not like it’s a job for us. It’s what we want to do and our biggest thing is being able to make someone happy. So as long as these kids leave happy that’s our biggest thing,” Amy Sellers, a cosmetology student.

In addition to the haircuts, the beauty school gave styling and grooming tips to help the kids feel more confident working with their hair.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley is very grateful to Tennessee School of Beauty for their ongoing support. Throughout the year, this is just one of the many things they do that will help us prepare Club members to succeed,” said Bart McFadden, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley president/CEO.

In addition, the Boys & Girls Club hopes this will give students to chance to learn more about cosmetology.

“This opens up the opportunity to ask questions and kind of learn a little bit more about the cosmetology career,” said Kayla Kendrick, academic and career specialist with the Boys & Girls Club. “It allows for the kids to see students working and it allows for them to see kind of what this career would look like because we do have quite a few kids who are potentially interested in coming into the beauty industry.”

For those who could not make it Wednesday, TSB will give them vouchers for a free haircut they can use at a later date.