Knoxville-Knox CAC hosting food drive for seniors’ pets in Feed-a-Pet program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging is taking pet food donations for its clients enrolled in the Feed-A-Pet program.

Full Bellies pet food donation drive will benefit the pets of older people served by CAC.

Each month the CAC office on Aging, Knox PAWS (Placing Animals with Seniors) and Feed-A-Pet programs provides almost 1,900 pounds of food to 146 pets owned by low-income seniors in and around Knox County.

You can find a wish list of pet food and needs on Amazon.