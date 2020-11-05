Knoxville-Knox County CAC director releases statement amid investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The executive director of the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee is speaking out a day after federal agents were seen conducting an investigation at the CAC office.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, federal agents were seen at the Knoxville-Knox County CAC office; the FBI told WATE 6 On Your Side it was part of a multiyear investigation, but didn’t disclose the reason or go into further details.

On Thursday, Barbara Kelly, the executive director with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC said their office was cooperating with the investigation after being contacted by the Office of Inspector General, Department of Energy and TVA, and that the CAC was still providing assistance to the community.

Here’s the full statement:

“Yesterday, we were contacted by the Inspector General, Department of Energy and TVA saying they had paperwork to come into the Housing and Energy Services Department and conduct an investigation. Very little details were given about their investigation. We have cooperated with their investigation and will continue to do so. We want to stress that we are still here and providing assistance. Our programs are not impacted by this, if you need assistance do not hesitate to call us.” Barbara Kelly, executive director of Knoxville-Knox County CAC

