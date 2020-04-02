Knoxville, Knox County mayors kick-off drive to collect masks and PPE items

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The mayors of Knoxville and Knox County on Thursday afternoon kicked off a drive to collect masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) items.

The Personal Protective Equipment Drive starts at 9 a.m. Friday at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. The hours will are: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. – noon Saturdays.

Volunteers will be on hand to help collect donations of:

N95 respirators

surgical masks

non-latex gloves

hand sanitizers

cleaning wipes

other commercial-grade medical supplies

Non-PPE items, such as water, food or clothing are not being collected.

The kick-off press conference was done by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Dr. Martha Buchanan of the Knox County Health Department, local first responders and hospital representatives.