Knoxville, Knox County mayors kick-off drive to collect masks and PPE items

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The mayors of Knoxville and Knox County on Thursday afternoon kicked off a drive to collect masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) items.
The Personal Protective Equipment Drive starts at 9 a.m. Friday at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. The hours will are: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. – noon Saturdays.
Volunteers will be on hand to help collect donations of:
- N95 respirators
- surgical masks
- non-latex gloves
- hand sanitizers
- cleaning wipes
- other commercial-grade medical supplies
Non-PPE items, such as water, food or clothing are not being collected.
The kick-off press conference was done by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Dr. Martha Buchanan of the Knox County Health Department, local first responders and hospital representatives.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills
- Coronavirus: Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19
- Apply here: How to spend $2.2 trillion — and rescue economy
- Coronavirus in Knox: Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit
- ‘It’s a whole mess of confusion’: Local service industry workers laid off talk coronavirus impacts
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus: Mayor Kincannon on recent emergency executive order: ‘We’re doing it to save lives’
- Meals distributed to students during coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package
- Newborn baby in Connecticut dies from COVID-19 complications
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Bringing the zoo to you
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus in Knox: Maintenance underway at Tennessee Theatre