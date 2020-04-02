Live Now
Knoxville, Knox County mayors kick-off drive to collect masks and PPE items

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The mayors of Knoxville and Knox County on Thursday afternoon kicked off a drive to collect masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) items.

The Personal Protective Equipment Drive starts at 9 a.m. Friday at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. The hours will are: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. – noon Saturdays.

Volunteers will be on hand to help collect donations of:

  • N95 respirators
  • surgical masks
  • non-latex gloves
  • hand sanitizers
  • cleaning wipes
  • other commercial-grade medical supplies

Non-PPE items, such as water, food or clothing are not being collected.

The kick-off press conference was done by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Dr. Martha Buchanan of the Knox County Health Department, local first responders and hospital representatives.

Personal Protection Equipment donation infographic. (City of Knoxville)

 

