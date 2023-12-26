KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville city-wide Kwanzaa celebration kicked off on Tuesday with the celebration of the Umoja principle.

Revolved around unity, it is one of the seven principles celebrated during the seven-day long celebration. Felecia Outsey, who helped organize the events, said that day one goes beyond the meaning of a word.

“It simply means to strive for unity in our homes, our families, our communities, our race, and our nation,” Outsey said. “We’re celebrating that.”

Outsey and others involved are looking to spread love, faith and togetherness by letting members of the community express themselves.

“Everybody has one thing in common and that’s love and love is a faith walk. So we want everybody to come, walk with us. That’s what we’re going to do, so this is something that should happen all day, every day.”

The first night featured musical talent, with local artist and gun violence survivor “Rodman da Saga” headlining the event.

“We need him to know that we love him and that we support the positive things that he’s doing,” Outsey said. “And that’s why we’re here, letting music be his outlet for expression to move Knoxville in love and unity.”

As he showcased his talent, Outsey is hoping to inspire others to wake up each day and strive to be their best.

“Understanding your purpose. Purpose as a community, purpose in general and even why we do what we do as far as bringing everybody together,” Outsey said. “That’s something you should do every day. I can go on.”

Visit Knoxville Kwanzaa Collective Facebook page for more information about upcoming events.