KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville lawmakers and a local physician weighed in Thursday about a new option in women’s health care following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill.

The FDA announced Thursday that it had approved Opill, the first non-prescription oral birth control pill that you’ll be able to buy online or at your local grocery store.

According to the FDA, there will be no age restrictions on buying the drug which reduces barriers to access by allowing people to obtain an oral contraceptive without the need to see a health care provider. Drugmaker Perrigo won’t start shipping the pill until early next year.

“I think that is the biggest part of this whole thing. We’re allowing essentially women to have a little bit more options,” said Dr. Wilfredo Herrera, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Fort Sanders Women’s Specialists.

It’s a safe option that’s been used for years now and realistically being a progestin-only pill has minimal risks to the patient,” Herrera added.

The cost of the pill has not yet been announced but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said this is a step in the right direction when it comes to women’s reproductive health care.

“I’m curious about the cost because I haven’t heard a lot about the cost will be. I absolutely hope that it is affordable for everyone,” State representative Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) said. “making sure that women have the ability to start a family when they’re ready is critically important.”

State senator Dr. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville), who is also a licensed medical physician, shared the following statement Thursday.

“The FDA’s decision offers women, especially those with limited access to health care, an affordable option concerning their reproductive health. Many Tennessee women will benefit from the FDA’s decision.”

“There are six million pregnancies a year in the United States and 50 percent of them are unintended,” Herrera said. “So this allows open access to an option that many women may not be able to get to a doctor. So this allows that option for them.”

The FDA does list the most common side effect of Opill which includes irregular bleeding, headaches, dizziness, nausea, increased appetite, abdominal pain, cramps, or bloating.

Opill should not be used by those who have or have ever had breast cancer.