Knoxville lawmakers file bill requiring students have 9/11 history lesson on anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state House unanimously passed a bill on Monday requiring all public school districts and charter schools to provide age-appropriate instruction on the events of 9/11.

Knoxville lawmakers Jason Zachary and Richard Briggs filed the legislation. The House bill, HB1559, requires that the course for kindergarten through 12th-grade students begins at 8:46 a.m. prevailing time, the same time the first World Trade Center tower was struck; and continue for a minimum of nine minutes and 11 seconds.

It also asks that the lessons focus on “heroism, patriotism, and the sacrifices made by the first responders and volunteers who aided in the rescue and recovery efforts.”

LATEST STORIES