Knoxville makes list of ‘Best Places to Live and Work as a MovieMaker’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MovieMaker Magazine named Knoxville as one of the best places to live and work for moviemakers.

Visit Knoxville Film Office announced the accomplishment Friday. It is the second year Knoxville has made the list, “2020 Best Smaller Cities and Towns to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.”

Knoxville ranked seventh out of 10 smaller cities and towns. MovieMaker determining the winners using surveys, editorial research on tax incentives, recent productions, and personal visits to most of the locations on the list.

Other cities on the list:

10. Newark, NJ

9. Wilmington, NC

8. Providence, RI

7. Knoxville, TN

6. Ashland, OR

5. Richmond, VA

4. Pittsburgh, PA

3. Santa Fe, NM

2. New Orleans, LA

1. Savannah, GA

