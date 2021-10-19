KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is accused of assaulting first responders who attempted to free him from a wrecked car off of Hunter Hill Driver on Oct. 18.

According to an arrest report, David McGaha faces charges ranging from aggravated assault on an officer, driving while under the influence and having a gun while under the influence.

The report states law enforcement was called out to a wreck off of Hunter Hill Driver where McGaha wrecked into guidewires in a turn at around 9:30 a.m. He wasn’t injured, but the officer placed McGaha under arrest after he allegedly wouldn’t let himself be pulled from the vehicle by first responders. The officer stated that he kept fighting him and that McGaha reached for something under his seat.

At some point during the scuffle, a loaded gun fell out of McGaha’s possession and he allegedly punched the officer. Two officers had to carry him into a cruiser where they allege he tried to kick out the windows.

Shortly after the incident, they transported him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to have his blood drawn.