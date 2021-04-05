Knoxville man arrested after providing ISIS materials to undercover FBI agent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man is under arrest for allegedly attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, also known as ISIS.

Benjamin Alan Carpenter, 31, is a United States citizen who is also known as Abu Hamza. He was arrested in Knoxville back in March and is under federal indictment.

Documents filed with federal court say Carpenter “is the leader of Ahlut-Tawhid Publications, an international organization dedicated to the translation and publication of pro-ISIS and official ISIS media in English.”

Carpenter was allegedly in contact with someone he believed was associated with ISIS, however, it was covert FBI employee. Carpenter provided translations of ISIS media content to that undercover agent for use by ISIS, according to a the Eastern District of Tennessee branch of the Department of Justice.

ISIS, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Carpenter’s trial is set for June 1. If convicted, Carpenter faces up to 20 years in prison.