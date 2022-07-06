KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after reportedly shooting fireworks at people.

Officers say on July 4, around 7:40 p.m., they responded to a disorderly conduct call in the Lonsdale homes area. Several people were reportedly shooting fireworks at others and setting yards on fire.

An arrest report says a witness identified Quincy Willis as one of the people shooting fireworks.

Officers found Willis on Oregon Avenue with a firework and lighter in his hands near a yard that was recently set on fire.

Officers say Willis did not listen when they told him to stop and sit on the ground. The report describes a struggle where Willis eventually reached for an officer’s duty belt.

Police say they had no choice but to use force to get him in custody.

20 large fireworks were found in Willis’ backpack, according to the report. Willis has been charged with reckless burning.