Knoxville man arrested for aggravated kidnapping along with other charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD charging 30-year-old Dwight Wells of Knoxville for aggravated kidnapping among other charges for incident on October 2.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on Cherokee Trail on Wednesday.

After attempting to stop the stolen black Chevy Silverado, the officer then observed the vehicle near UT Medical.

A pursuit began, and briefly after it started OnStar disabled the vehicle and Wells fled on foot.

Shortly after he fled, he was taken into custody without further incident.

There was a pregnant female passenger in the vehicle during this incident, who repeatedly asked to be let out of the vehicle.

She was taken to UT Medical due to the immense stress she was under during the situation.

A search of stolen vehicle revealed over a gram of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia.

Wells was charged with aggravated kidnapping along with driving on a revoked license, evading arrest – risk of death or injury – vehicle involved, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.