KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 29-year-old man is facing burglary charges after Knoxville Police responded to a reported break-in at a local church late Friday.

Anthony Dull faces one count of burglary.

Just before midnight on Friday, officers responded to the Piney Grove Baptist Church for a reported burglary where a broken window and door were observed at the front entrance.

Broken window at Piney Grove Baptist Church (Photo vis Knoxville Police)

While waiting for a K9 Unit, officers saw the suspect attempting to drag a paper shredder towards the exit. He was taken into custody without incident.

An arrest report states Dull displayed erratic behavior and disorganized thoughts during the arrest and admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that day.

He is set to appear in court on March 28.