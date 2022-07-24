KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was charged with vandalism for driving a car into a field at Austin-East High School, according to Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened on Jan. 17.

Knoxville police said Grady Chandler drove his car into the field to do “donuts” which caused deep ruts into the field. The incident was captured on camera.

The damages are almost $3,000.

Chandler was arrested Friday, July 22. According to KPD, the defendant admitted to the incident and is willing to pay for the damages.

KPD added that Garfield Adams, assistant superintendent of operations at Austin-East High School, will be present in court as the victim of the incident.

Chandler was charged with vandalism ($2,500-$10,000) and will appear in court on Aug. 2, 2022.