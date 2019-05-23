Knoxville man charged in 33-year-old Florida cold case murder

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla., (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday night by Florida authorities in a 33-year-old murder case following new DNA tests.

With the aid of the Knoxville Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes investigators arrested Danny Lynn Emitt, 50, in Knoxville, for the murder of Eveline Aguilar.

Aguilar's body was discovered on July 14, 1986, in her apartment in the Winter Park community of Seminole County. Aguilar, who was 38 at the time, had multiple cuts and stab wounds to her upper body and hands.

A warrant for Emitt’s arrest was obtained after evidence samples from the case were resubmitted to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) national database, according to the Seminole County Sheriffs Office

That DNA analysis hit a match on a sample voluntarily submitted by Emitt in 2005 for a Melbourne Police Department case, the Seminole County Sheriffs Office said in a news release. Emitt was never arrested in the Melbourne case.

Florida Investigators came to Knoxville and, with the aid of local law enforcement, arrested Emitt, He is charged with first degree premeditated murder and burglary charges. Extradition to Florida will be sought.

“Our hearts go out to Eveline Aguilar’s family members who have continually sought justice for Eveline,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “Thanks to the dedication and persistence from our Major Crimes and Forensic Units, and our partners from FDLE and Knoxville PD, we have taken this dangerous criminal off the streets.”