ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — One man is dead and a Knoxville man has been arrested following a shooting at a hotel in Alcoa on Friday, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

Alcoa Police responded to the M Star Hotel on Alcoa Highway around 10:45 p.m. Friday where a male victim with a single gunshot wound was found. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Michael Anthony Huerta, 20, was arrested in Knox County with assistance from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. He faces one count of criminal homicide.

Detectives believe there was an altercation in the parking lot of the hotel before the shooting.

Huerta was booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $750,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on June 13.