Knoxville man charged with aggravated animal cruelty, other charges in domestic incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges connected to a domestic violence incident in which he’s accused of killing a dog inside a home.

According to arrest documents, William Nathaniel Russell, 21, went to a residence on Bob Gray Road on the evening of Dec. 31 to gather some belongings, began drinking alcohol and around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, woke up the victim.

Russell allegedly ripped the blanket off the female victim and the dog that was asleep with the victim began to bark at him. Russell said to the victim, “I’ll show you” and grabbed the dog and threw it across the room.

The dog was killed from being thrown, according to the arrest report.

Russell is said to have grabbed a knife and threatened to kill everyone in the house.

The victim grabbed her children and went into the bedroom when the police were called.

Responding officers charged Russell with aggravated cruelty to animals, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing for the felony charges.

LATEST STORIES