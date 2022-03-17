KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder after he reportedly choked a woman unconscious and fled the scene with a gun before police arrived last month.

Knoxville Police responded to the 3000 block of Sunset Ave just before 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The victim told officers that she and the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Kevin Agnew, had been arguing about their relationship when he struck her multiple times and began strangling her with two hands.

The victim and a witness said Agnew twisted the victim’s neck left and right while strangling her in an attempt to seriously injure her. The report states the victim had been under care for a serious neck injury prior to the incident and that Agnew was aware of their condition.

A witness reported seeing the victim unconscious on the floor before the suspect grabbed a handgun and fled the scene.

Agnew was arrested on Tuesday, March 15 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, roughly 1.5 miles from the crime scene. KPD records show Agnew had previously been convicted of solicitation for the sale and delivery of cocaine.

Agnew was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.