Knoxville man charged with DUI after wreck caught on camera

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is charged with DUI following a wreck along Washington Pike that was caught on camera.

A preliminary reports says Brian Long, 35, of Knoxville, was driving a 2002 Honda Accord east on Washington Pike when the car went off the right side of the road into a ditch and struck a culvert. The car overturned, coming to an uncontrolled stop on its top in the roadway.

Long is charged with DUI, failure to maintain control, failure to exercise due care, seat belt violation, registration law violations, and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Police said Long was injured and was not wearing a seat belt.