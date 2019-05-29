Knoxville man convicted of raping 10-year-old

A Knoxville man was convicted Wednesday of raping a 10-year-old child.

Cody Lynn Wyrick, 25, was convicted of rape of a child, rape and aggravated sexual battery.

During the two day trial, prosecutors with the Knox County District Attorney’s Office say Wyrick was a houseguest from March through July 2012 and babysat the 10-year-old and sibling. They said Wyrick used a game of hide-and-seek to isolate the victim in a bathroom where he sexually assaulted the child.

Prosecutors say he assaulted the same victim in a bedroom. The victim disclosed the rapes five years later and Wyrick admitted to them during a police interview.

Sentencing is set for July 12. The minimum penalty is 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole.