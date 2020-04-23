Knoxville man faces assault, false imprisonment charges after pair of domestic incidents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is behind bars after a pair of domestic incidents Tuesday led to his arrest.

Darren Craig Whaley, 31, is facing domestic assault and false imprisonment charges after officers were called twice on Tuesday, April 21, to an apartment in the 1500 block of Daylily Drive in South Knoxville.

A woman claiming to be Whaley’s girlfriend called 911 around 1:30 a.m. after a verbal altercation over another female at the residence turned physical. When Knoxville Police officers arrived on the scene, the woman said she had been hit across the face by Whaley. The suspect had left the residence.

Officers were called back by the woman a second time around 9:45 p.m. when she returned to the residence to retrieve her keys and Whaley was present. Officers attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest.

Officers heard several women inside the residence scream for help and broke the apartment door. According to the incident report Whaley hid in an upstairs bedroom with several guns. He was taken into custody without incident after being threatened with sending in the K-9 unit.

Whaley has been booked into the Knox County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

