KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators say a victim was able to call 911 after suffering multiple stab wounds at an alleged confrontation in a residence along Thorngrove Pike on Sunday morning. The suspect, a 33-year-old Knoxville man, in the stabbing is facing attempted first-degree murder charges.

An arrest report states patrol officers and Major Crimes units responded to a call from the stabbing victim at a gas station along East Governor John Sevier Highway Sunday from where he was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for surgery. Patrol officers observed large amounts of blood in and around the victim’s vehicle. A witness to the incident called police and told them the stabbing had happened at her residence along Thorngrove Pike and she would be waiting there for officers.

When officers responded to the residence, the witness told them she and the victim had been in her bedroom talking when the suspect, identified as Corey Deshon Townsend, 33, knocked on her front door and came into her home asking for her CashApp card. As she was looking for it, Townsend allegedly confronted the victim in her bedroom, who ran out of the room bleeding. She also said Townsend then walked out and left in a black Mazda 3 vehicle.

The arrest report on the incident does not indicate if they knew each other. Townsend has a criminal record out of Knox County for unrelated incidents involving domestic assault, first-degree murder, theft and forgery.

Townsend is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge and is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on Dec. 9 in Knox County Criminal Court.