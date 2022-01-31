KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder after Knox County deputies found a woman badly beaten on her bathroom floor Sunday.

Deputies went to a home on Wilson Drive, just off Rutledge Pike, after 5 p.m. Sunday. They found Vickie Jeanene Premo, 61, unresponsive on the bathroom floor with bruises and lacerations on her head, neck, torso, arms and legs. Premo was taken to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Charles Raymond Locke Jr., 48, now faces one count of second-degree murder.

Locke told investigators that he had been in a relationship with Premo for the past four years. According to internal documents, Locke waived his Miranda rights and said the two had been in an argument when he threw objects at her while she was showering and then said he dragged her out of the shower by her arms, legs and hair.

Once on the bathroom floor, Locke said he repeatedly struck Premo in the head, face and neck, causing significant injuries. Premo also suffered numerous injuries to her legs, arms and torso.

Locke was appointed a public defender and arraigned in Knox County Criminal Court on Monday. A bond hearing has been set for Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.