Knoxville man found bleeding from cuts on East Magnolia Avenue

(Photo: WATE )

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville man was transported to UT Medical Center Wednesday after suffering multiple cuts and lacerations.

Knoxville Police Department says patrol officers found a man who was bleeding heavily from several lacerations on his hands and arms on East Magnolia Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and that the victim appeared to be intoxicated and uncooperative.

"The victim refused to give investigators a location where the incident occurred and changed his story several times while speaking with officers regarding the suspect," KPD spokesman Lt. Brian Bush said.

The victim, a 41-year-old Knoxville man, appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this developing story and will update when additional details are available.