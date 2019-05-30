Knoxville man found bleeding from cuts on East Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville man was transported to UT Medical Center Wednesday after suffering multiple cuts and lacerations.
Knoxville Police Department says patrol officers found a man who was bleeding heavily from several lacerations on his hands and arms on East Magnolia Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and that the victim appeared to be intoxicated and uncooperative.
"The victim refused to give investigators a location where the incident occurred and changed his story several times while speaking with officers regarding the suspect," KPD spokesman Lt. Brian Bush said.
The victim, a 41-year-old Knoxville man, appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this developing story and will update when additional details are available.
Previous
Fresenius Medical Care breaks ground...
Next
3 young men plead guilty to UT vandalism
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Fresenius Medical Care breaks ground on distribution center
- Knoxville man found bleeding from cuts on East Magnolia Avenue
- 3 young men plead guilty to UT vandalism
- How to find free summer meals for low-income families
- Changes coming to where veterans can see a doctor
- Zoo Knoxville celebrates gorillas' fourth birthday
- National Enquirer Live attraction denies insensitive handing of Princess Diana's death
National News
-
- Mueller's public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment
- Man accused of helping run 'El Chapo' cartel due in US court
- Report: WH wanted USS John McCain moved for Trump Japan trip
- Body believed to be missing Utah girl is found
- Police struggle to solve gangland reporter's killing, others
- Girl believed to be tiniest newborn weighed as much as apple
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge offers new world at Disneyland