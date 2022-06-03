KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man has been sentenced after he was convicted in a 2021 crash on Buffat Mill Road that led to the death of a 15-month-old child.

Daryl Rollins, 25, convicted of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment and sentenced to serve six years in prison.

Law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash on Buffat Mill Road on May 19. Investigators said Rollins was driving near Spring Hill Road when the car crashed and caught fire.

Witnesses reported to Knoxville Police at the time that they saw a man flee the crash scene on foot.

Three people were hospitalized following the crash. Lenox Roper, 24, and his 15-month old daughter Haizley were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment, where Haizley later died from her injuries.