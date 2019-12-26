Knoxville man makes it home for Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas Day has come and families are trying to celebrate with everyone. Sometimes that task seems to be nearly impossible because of different circumstances.

Circumstances like Eddie McMurray’s, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 16 years ago. For over a decade, McMurray has been living in the Beverly Park Assisted Living facility. This Christmas though, McMurray was able to spend the holiday with his family, thanks to AMR, a medical transportation operation.

With Eddie’s condition very aggressive, his brother Jeff McMurray knows having him home for Christmas is a blessing.

“It is tough, not knowing if it will be the last Christmas. We want to take every advantage that we can to spend time with him,” said McMurray. “When you’re in the condition that my brother is in, gifts and things like that may not mean that much to you but just getting to be at home with the family it’s really a blessing,” said McMurray.

Thanks to AMR and Beverly Park, Eddie McMurray was able to spend another Christmas at home.

