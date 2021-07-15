Knoxville man receives 25-year sentence in fatal sword attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man has been convicted of second-degree murder. William Benning, 29, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally stabbing his roommate, Collin Davis, with a sword in 2019.

Officers found Davis’s body on Nov. 8, 2019, inside a High School Road residence. His body had multiple lacerations from a sharp object. Authorities recovered a bloody sword at the scene.

A KPD investigation determined Davis and Benning had a fight at the residence two days before police found Davis’ body. During that dispute, Benning allegedly “threatened the victim while wielding a sword.”

After that fight, witnesses told police they saw the suspect cleaning up a large amount of blood, while the basement door was found nailed shut that same day.

The victim, Davis, was not seen again until his body was located in the basement on Friday night.

